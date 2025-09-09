Huntsville Alabama 1st Annual Memorial Ruck Huntsville Alabama 1st Annual Memorial Ruck When: No event data Where: U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Aviation Challenge Cooke Drive Huntsville , AL Cost: Free

Join our Huntsville Suicide Prevention Team for their First Annual Memorial ruck , on Friday September 26th at 9a.m., near Huntsville’s Historic U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The Ruck will start at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Aviation Challenge on Cooke Drive. Vendors will have tables set up. The Memorial Ruck is for remembering and honoring our Service Members and Veterans who we have lost by suicide and providing support and acknowledgment to their survivors. The ruck will start at the Aviation Challenge on Cooke Drive and walk for one mile returning to the Aviation Challenge. Vendors will have tables set up.

