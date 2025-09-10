Huntsville VA Clinic Pain Awareness Fair

September is Pain Awareness Month. Did you know that our pain clinic offers 3 group education classes? The groups assist with understanding the origin and course of their pain as well as ways to manage and cope with the persistent condition. Classes are available in-person and via VVC. Our team will be out in the facility this month to assist and provide helpful information to Veterans and family members.

If you are interested, ask for a consult or call us. Pain Neuroscience 205-933-8101 ext: 333543 Active Management of Pain 205-933-8101 ext:333543 Pain Rehabilitation Outpatient Program 205-933-8101 ext:333540