Birmingham VA White Cane Day 2025
When:
Where:
Blind Rehab Center 4th Floor Dining Area
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
Celebrating the strides made by Veterans living with vision impairment and legal blindness. We'll be celebrating the strides made by Veterans with legal blindness and low vision. Come hear a Veteran's journey of overcoming obstacles while living with legal blindness.
