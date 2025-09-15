Skip to Content

Birmingham VA White Cane Day 2025

When:

No event data

Where:

Blind Rehab Center 4th Floor Dining Area

700 South 19th Street

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

Celebrating the strides made by Veterans living with vision impairment and legal blindness. We'll be celebrating the strides made by Veterans with legal blindness and low vision. Come hear a Veteran's journey of overcoming obstacles while living with legal blindness.

Located at the Main Facility in the Blind Rehab Center, 4th Floor Dining Area

