Huntsville VA Clinic Flu Shot Fair

Huntsville VA Clinic Flu Shot Fair

When:

No event data

Where:

500 Markaview Road, Northwest

Huntsville, AL

Cost:

Free

Starting October 1, 2025

It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots

Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine. 

Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot. 

Hours for flu shots are 9am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. 

