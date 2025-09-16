Flu Shot Fair - Colonel Ola Lee Mize VA Clinic Flu Shot Fair Guntersville, AL
Colonel Ola Lee Mize VA Clinic Flu Shot Fair Guntersville, AL
When:
No event data
Where:
100 Judy Smith Drive
Guntersville, AL
Cost:
Free
Starting October 1, 2025
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.