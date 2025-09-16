Flu Shot Fair - Rainbow City (Gadsden)VA Clinic Flu Shot Fair
Rainbow City, AL VA Clinic Flu Shot Fair
When:
Where:
206 Rescia Avenue
Gadsden, AL
Cost:
Free
Starting October 1, 2025
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.
Hours for flu shots are 9am-12pm and 12:45pm-2pm.