Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham East Clinic (Irondale)
When:
Where:
7901 Crestwood Boulevard
Irondale, AL
Cost:
Free
Starting October 1, 2025
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
THIS FLU FAIR WILL BREAK FROM NOON-1 P.M. FOR LUNCH.
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.
Hours for flu shots are 8am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.