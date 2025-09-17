Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham East Clinic (Irondale)

Starting October 1, 2025

It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots

THIS FLU FAIR WILL BREAK FROM NOON-1 P.M. FOR LUNCH.

Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.

Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.

Hours for flu shots are 8am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.