Huntsville VA Clinic Breast Cancer Awareness Fair

Let's kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by going pink!

Join us Wednesday October 15th, for our Huntsville Breast Cancer Awareness Fair.

Did you know:

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

The risk of breast cancer increases with age.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer and second most common cause of cancer deaths in American women.

Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than other races/ethnicities.

Breast cancer screening could save your life