Birmingham AL Veterans Day Outdoor Wellness Event

Please join the Birmingham VA Health Care System Whole Health and Wellness' "Veterans Day Outdoor Wellness Event at East Lake Park on Friday, November 7th, 2024 from 9am until 1130 am. East Lake Park is located at 200 84th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35212. Help plant trees at the Veterans Memorial Grove around the lake and walking track in East Lake Park. All gloves and needed tools will be provided. Long pants and closed toe shoes recommended for this activity.



We will also have gentle yoga and forest bathing. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one