Birmingham VAHCS Outreach Team - Veterans Pinning Ceremony

Join the Birmingham VA Health Care System's Outreach team at the Crumbey Bethel P.B. Church in Fairfield, AL, as the church hosts a Veterans Pinning Ceremony in honoring the brave men and women who have served our country with pride, courage, and dedication. This special event is designed to recognize and express our deepest gratitude to all Veterans for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices. All Military Veterans, regardless of branch or era of service are welcome.

Participation is free, but RSVP is appreciated to ensure we have enough pins for everyone. Please contact John Pinion 205 435.1953 (john.pinion@va.gov) or Trudy Felton at (205) 266.2867 (Trudy.felton@va.gov). After the ceremony dinner will be served.