Birmingham VA Clinic Annex Peer Support Celebration Day
When:
No event data
Where:
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
Join us in celebrating peer specialists and peer support service providers around the world to honor the valuable work that they do providing peer support services to help individuals with mental illnesses and/or addictions to move forward in their recovery, personal wellness, and inclusion in communities of the individuals’ choice.