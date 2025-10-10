Skip to Content

Birmingham VA Clinic Annex Peer Support Celebration Day

When:

No event data

Where:

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

Join us in celebrating peer specialists and peer support service providers around the world to honor the valuable work that they do providing peer support services to help individuals with mental illnesses and/or addictions to move forward in their recovery, personal wellness, and inclusion in communities of the individuals’ choice.

