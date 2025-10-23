National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – Oct. 24 & 25

Safely dispose of unused medications and help save lives.

Your Birmingham VA Health Care System is proud to support the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25.

We encourage all Veterans and employees to take a few moments to remove any unused or expired medications from their homes. This small, proactive step can make a big difference—helping prevent prescription misuse, accidental ingestion, and potential overdose for yourself and others in your household.

Together, we can reduce the risk of overdose and overdose deaths by safely disposing of medications through our Medication Take Back Boxes located at:

• Birmingham VA Medical Center (Emergency Department)

700 19th St. S., Birmingham

Friday & Saturday | 24/7

• Birmingham VA Clinic (Entrance)

2415 7th Ave. S., Birmingham

Friday | 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Huntsville VA Clinic (Entrance)

500 Markaview Road NW., Huntsville

Friday | 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

No questions asked. No appointments needed. Just a safe and secure way to protect our Veterans, families, and communities.

Let’s take action together. Dispose responsibly. Save lives.