Birmingham VA Clinic - Lung Cancer Screening Fair
Birmingham VA Clinic - Lung Cancer Screening Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
Annex
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, Birmingham VA Health Care System is proud to join the more than 125 VA facilities participating in the fourth annual National Lung Cancer Screening Day.
Join us on Friday, November 14th at the Birmingham VA Clinic from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. for food, prizes, and free screenings