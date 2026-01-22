Invisible Warrior Veteran Resource Fair and Claims Clinic
When:
Wed. Feb 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Invisible Warrior Office
140 Research Park Blvd
Madison, AL
Cost:
Free
Join our Outreach team at the Invisible Warrior Office in Madison, AL. February 25, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.
For more information please contact John Pinion at