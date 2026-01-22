BVAHCS VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR AND CLAIMS CLINIC
When:
Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
OXFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
110 E 6th Street
OXFORD, AL
Cost:
Free
Join our Outreach team at the Oxford Library in Oxford, AL. February 25, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.
For more information please contact John Pinion at