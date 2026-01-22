Skip to Content

BVAHCS VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR AND CLAIMS CLINIC

When:

Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

OXFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

110 E 6th Street

OXFORD, AL

Cost:

Free

Join our Outreach team at the Oxford Library in Oxford, AL. February 25, 2026.  Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance,  Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.  

For more information please contact John Pinion at or email JOHN.PINION@VA.GOV 

