Birmingham VA 16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K

Join the us on Wednesday May 20, from 9A.M. TO 1P.M. for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll. Bring along a donation for the Homeless Veterans Program such as, bus passes, back packs, household supplies (toilet paper, dish detergent, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, paper towels) personal care items, toiletries, new underwear men and women, pots and pans, full and queen size air mattresses and sheet sets. We will also have Food Trucks, Live Music, and Group Line Dancing to get your fit on. The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.



