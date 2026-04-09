Birmingham VA Whole Health Outdoor Wellness Event

*Registration is not required to attend, but is requested for planning purposes.

Registration for this event implies acknowledgment and agreement of our volunteer liability waiver. For more information, please visit https://coolgreentrees.org/volunteer-info/

Please register in the RSVP link below, or email us at CGToutreach@cawaco.org .*

Join us as we celebrate VA Whole Health Month at Greenwood Park Friday, April 17th. During this event, Birmingham VA Healthcare System Veterans and staff will be helping with tree maintenance and park cleanup followed by a gentle yoga session facilitated by Kim Richardson, MS, C-IAYT, E-500 RYT, RCYT, RPYT from UAB Arts in Medicine. Greenwood Park is located across I-20/59 from W.C. Patton Park near the airport. Help us provide some TLC to the 100 trees we recently planted in the park!

Important Details: Please register in the RSVP link below, or email us at CGToutreach@cawaco.org.*

When: Friday, April 17, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Address: 3938 16th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35212 (Google Maps)



What to Bring: Wear long pants, clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, and closed-toed shoes for safety. Bring water to stay hydrated. Also, bring a yoga mat if you have one!

Can’t make it out but want to support our work? Or want to make even more of an impact? Donate today by clicking here!