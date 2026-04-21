BVAHCS Veterans Resource Fair Leeds Alabama
BVAHCS Veterans Resource Fair Leeds Alabama
When:
Tue. May 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Leeds City Hall Annex
1412 9th Street
Leeds, AL
Cost:
Free
Join our Outreach team at the Leeds City Hall Annex in Leeds, AL. May 12, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.
For more information please contact John Pinion at 205-435-1953 or email JOHN.PINION@VA.GOV