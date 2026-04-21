BVAHCS Sexual Assault Awareness Informational Resources

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) will be hosting awareness tables Thursday April 23, 2026 at the Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex) and the Huntsville Clinic from 9 A.M. - 11 A.M.. Stop by to learn more about IPVAP services and interventions for Veterans and the opportunity to participate in the White Ribbon Campaign by signing a pledge in support of promoting safe and respectful relationships and take a ribbon as a visible commitment to this effort.