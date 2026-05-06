Ask an Attorney: Veterans Legal Clinic at Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)

Free legal assistance for Veterans and their families through volunteer attorneys. Volunteers Lawyers Birmingham may be able to assist with the following legal issues: bankruptcy, debt collection defense, divorce, divorce contempt, divorce modification (child support only), eviction, expungement, garnishment, simple will or power of attorney and small claims cases.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026 12 P.M - 4 P.M. BIRMINGHAM VA CLINIC (ANNEX) 2415 7th AVENUE SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233