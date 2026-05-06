Ask an Attorney: Veterans Legal Clinic at Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)
Ask an Attorney: Veterans Legal Clinic at Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)
When:
Wed. May 13, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
First Floor
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
Free legal assistance for Veterans and their families through volunteer attorneys. Volunteers Lawyers Birmingham may be able to assist with the following legal issues: bankruptcy, debt collection defense, divorce, divorce contempt, divorce modification (child support only), eviction, expungement, garnishment, simple will or power of attorney and small claims cases.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026 12 P.M - 4 P.M. BIRMINGHAM VA CLINIC (ANNEX) 2415 7th AVENUE SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233