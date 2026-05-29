BVAHCS Veterans Resource Fair & Claims Clinic in Boaz Alabama
BVAHCS Veterans Resource Fair & Claims Clinic in Boaz Alabama
When:
Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837
1441 Highway 431
Boaz, AL
Cost:
Free
Join our Outreach team at the Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837, on June 24, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.
For more information please contact John Pinion at 205-435-1953 or email JOHN.PINION@VA.GOV
- Compensation and Pension Claims
- Enrollment in VA Health Care
- MyHealtheVet
- Health Care Resources
- Educational Benefits
- Insurance Resources
- Homeless Veteran Resources