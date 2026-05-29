Bessemer Veteran Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
Bessemer Veteran Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
When:
Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Bessemer Recreation Center
100 14th Street
Bessemer, AL
Cost:
Free
Join our Outreach team at the Bessemer Recreation Center, on July 16, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.
For more information please contact John Pinion at 205-435-1953 or email JOHN.PINION@VA.GOV
- Compensation and Pension Claims
- Enrollment in VA Health Care
- MyHealtheVet
- Health Care Resources
- Educational Benefits
- Insurance Resources
- Homeless Veteran Resources