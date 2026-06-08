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BVAHCS PTSD Awareness Resource Fair

BVAHCS PTSD Awareness Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

1ST Floor Lobby

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

June is PTSD Awareness Month. Mental Health Service will be hosting an outreach event at the Birmingham VA Clinic, 1st floor lobby, on Thursday, June 25th, from 9am-12pm. The PTSD Clinical Team will be distributing educational material, PTSD awareness items, and spotlighting other services who interact with PTSD diagnosed Veterans (IPV, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health). All are welcome!

Other VA events

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