BVAHCS PTSD Awareness Resource Fair
BVAHCS PTSD Awareness Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
1ST Floor Lobby
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
June is PTSD Awareness Month. Mental Health Service will be hosting an outreach event at the Birmingham VA Clinic, 1st floor lobby, on Thursday, June 25th, from 9am-12pm. The PTSD Clinical Team will be distributing educational material, PTSD awareness items, and spotlighting other services who interact with PTSD diagnosed Veterans (IPV, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health). All are welcome!