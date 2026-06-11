Freedom 250 VETFEST Resource Fair Birmingham VA Health Care System

Join us June 30th for the Freedom 250 Vet Fest at the Vestavia Civic Center. We will have VA Representatives from all 3 branches of the VA, Benefits Specialists from VBA, Health Experts from VHA, and the National Cemetery Administration. Come find out more about the benefits and healthcare you earned. Need updates on a benefit claim? Need to get enrolled in healthcare? Need more info on burial and memorial benefits? We have those answers and many more. We look forward to seeing you June 30th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.