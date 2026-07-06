Veterans & Family Members Free Legal Clinic

Ask an Attorney: Free Veterans Legal Clinic

Monday, August 3, 2026 12 P.M. - 3 P.M.

BIRMINGHAM VA CLINIC (ANNEX) 2415 7th AVENUE SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233.

Free legal assistance for Veterans and their families through volunteer attorneys. Volunteers Lawyers Birmingham may be able to assist with the following legal issues: bankruptcy, debt collection defense, divorce, divorce contempt, divorce modification (child support only), eviction, expungement, garnishment, simple will or power of attorney and small claims cases. Attorneys cannot help with: Active Criminal Cases and Immigration Challenges.