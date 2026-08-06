Birmingham VA Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Veterans showcase creativity, resilience, and the healing power of the arts

The Birmingham VA Health Care System is holding a Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Birmingham East VA Clinic, 7901 Crestwood Boulevard, Irondale, Alabama. This event celebrates the artistic talents of Veterans from central and north Alabama and shows how creative expression supports rehabilitation, recovery, and overall health.

The festival will showcase artwork and performances by Veterans in VA programs, featuring visual arts, photography, creative writing, music, drama, dance, and poetry.

“The Creative Arts Festival is about much more than art,” said Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, Executive Director and CEO of the Birmingham VA Health Care System. “It celebrates the creativity, resilience, and determination of our Veterans while showing how artistic expression supports rehabilitation, mental health, and overall well-being. Through their work, our Veterans share their stories, inspire others, and remind us of the incredible strength of the human spirit.”

The festival also shows how adaptive artistic expression benefits Veterans in Blind Rehabilitation and Mental Health programs. Creative arts activities help with personal growth, build confidence, strengthen social connections, and support overall well-being.

This program gives Veterans opportunities to use creative expression as an important part of their rehabilitation and wellness.