Veteran Resource and Job Fair - Madison, AL.

Join our Outreach team at the Veterans Affairs and VFW Post 5162 Resource and Job Fair, Wednesday September 16, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources. Local community companies will be onsite looking to hire Veterans.

Bessemer Recreation Center

140 Research Blvd

Madison, AL

For more information please contact John Pinion at or email JOHN.PINION@VA.GOV