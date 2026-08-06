Veteran Resource Fair - Cullman, AL
Veteran Resource Fair - Cullman, AL
When:
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cullman VFW Post 2214
112 Veterans Drive SW
Cullman, AL
Cost:
Free
Join our Outreach team at the Cullman VFW Post 2214, on October 14, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.
When: Wed October 14 , 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 1441 Highway 431 Boaz, AL
For more information please contact John Pinion at
Compensation and Pension Claims
Enrollment in VA Health Care
MyHealtheVet
Health Care Resources
Educational Benefits
Insurance Resources
Homeless Veteran Resources