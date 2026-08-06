Veteran Resource Fair - Cullman, AL

Join our Outreach team at the Cullman VFW Post 2214, on October 14, 2026. Our team will be there to assist with Compensation and Pension Benefits Assistance, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, and Insurance Resources.

When: Wed October 14 , 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 1441 Highway 431 Boaz, AL

For more information please contact John Pinion at or email JOHN.PINION@VA.GOV

Compensation and Pension Claims

Enrollment in VA Health Care

MyHealtheVet

Health Care Resources

Educational Benefits

Insurance Resources

Homeless Veteran Resources