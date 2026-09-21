Skip to Content

Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham VA Clinic, Blue/Gold Clinics

Wooden blocks with text "FLU SEASON AHEAD!" on blue background.

Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham VA Clinic, Blue/Gold Clinics

When:

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Blue and Gold Clinics

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots

Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine. 

Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.

Other VA events

Last updated: 