Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham VA Clinic, Blue/Gold Clinics
Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham VA Clinic, Blue/Gold Clinics
When:
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Blue and Gold Clinics
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.