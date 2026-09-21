Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham Medical Center Red Clinic
Flu Shot Fair - Birmingham Medical Center Red Clinic
When:
Fri. Oct 9, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Red Clinic
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.