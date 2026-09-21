Flu Shot Fair - Women's Health Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)
Flu Shot Fair - Women's Health Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)
When:
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.