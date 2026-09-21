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Flu Shot Fair - Women's Health Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)

Wooden blocks with text "FLU SEASON AHEAD!" on blue background.

Flu Shot Fair - Women's Health Birmingham VA Clinic (Annex)

When:

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots

Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine. 

Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.

Other VA events

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