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Flu Shot Fair - Bessemer VA Clinic

Wooden blocks with text "FLU SEASON AHEAD!" on blue background.

Flu Shot Fair - Bessemer VA Clinic

When:

Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

975 Ninth Avenue, Southwest, Medical West Office Complex, Suite 400

Bessemer, AL

Cost:

Free

It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots

Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine. 

Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot. 

Other VA events

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