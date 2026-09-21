Flu Shot Fair - Bessemer VA Clinic
Flu Shot Fair - Bessemer VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
975 Ninth Avenue, Southwest, Medical West Office Complex, Suite 400
Bessemer, AL
Cost:
Free
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.