Flu Shot Fair - Colonel Ola Lee Mize VA Clinic, Guntersville
Flu Shot Fair - Colonel Ola Lee Mize VA Clinic, Guntersville
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
100 Judy Smith Drive
Guntersville, AL
Cost:
Free
It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots
Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine.
Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot.