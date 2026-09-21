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Flu Shot Fair - Women's Health Huntsville VA Clinic

Wooden blocks with text "FLU SEASON AHEAD!" on blue background.

Flu Shot Fair - Women's Health Huntsville VA Clinic

When:

Thu. Oct 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

500 Markaview Road, Northwest

Huntsville, AL

Cost:

Free

It’s Flu Season & your Birmingham VA & Veterans Clinics offers Flu Shots

Veterans may take advantage of this opportunity to quickly and easily receive the flu vaccine. 

Flu Shots are also available during any scheduled appointment or walk into any Birmingham VA location and request a flu shot. 

Other VA events

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