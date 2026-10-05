Take the next step toward your career goals and join us at the Huntsville VA Clinic Veteran Career Fair! Meet face-to-face with employers who are actively hiring, explore a wide range of job opportunities across multiple industries, and connect with workforce resources designed to support your transition and career growth. Whether you're entering the job market for the first time or looking for your next opportunity, this event is for you. Where: Huntsville VA Clinic 500 Markaview Road, Northwest Huntsville, AL 35805-3652 When: Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9a.m.- 12p.m.