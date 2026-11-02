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Birmingham VA Whole Health - Veterans Day Tree Planting and Yoga

Birmingham VA Whole Health - Veterans Day Tree Planting and Yoga

When:

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Where:

Willow Wood Park

5312 Georgia Rd

Birmingham , AL

Cost:

Free

Please register in the RSVP link on our website at

Birmingham VA Healthcare System Veterans and staff will be planting trees followed by a gentle yoga and meditation session at Willow Wood Park in downtown Birmingham. 

What to Bring: Wear long pants, weather-appropriate clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, and closed-toed shoes for safety. Bring water to stay hydrated. Also, bring a yoga mat if you have one!

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