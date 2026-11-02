Birmingham VA Whole Health - Veterans Day Tree Planting and Yoga
Birmingham VA Whole Health - Veterans Day Tree Planting and Yoga
When:
Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Willow Wood Park
5312 Georgia Rd
Birmingham , AL
Cost:
Free
Birmingham VA Healthcare System Veterans and staff will be planting trees followed by a gentle yoga and meditation session at Willow Wood Park in downtown Birmingham.
What to Bring: Wear long pants, weather-appropriate clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, and closed-toed shoes for safety. Bring water to stay hydrated. Also, bring a yoga mat if you have one!