Birmingham VA Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Fair
Birmingham VA Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Fair
When:
Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Lobby
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but catching it early means a much higher rate of treatment success. If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your doctor to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you. Join us for the Lung Cancer Awareness Fair for information, treats, and Free Same Day Screenings.