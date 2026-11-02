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Birmingham VA Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Fair

Birmingham VA Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Fair

When:

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Lobby

2415 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer  among Veterans, but catching it early means a much higher rate of treatment success.  If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your doctor to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you.  Join us for the Lung Cancer  Awareness Fair for information, treats, and Free Same Day Screenings. 

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