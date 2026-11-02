Vestavia Hills Veterans Benefits and Resource Event
Vestavia Hills Veterans Benefits and Resource Event
When:
Mon. Nov 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Vestavia Hills Civic Center
1090 Montgomery Highway
Vestavia Hills, AL
Cost:
Free
Join the Birmingham VA Health Care System's Outreach team on November 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for a free Veterans Benefits & Resource Event. Lunch is provided at no cost.
The event is presented by the City of Vestavia Hills and the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative. VA and ADVA Benefits Service Officers, VA Healthcare Enrollment Officers, veterans resource providers, and employers will also take part.
Planned workshops:
- State Traumatic Head Injury Program: Free screening, navigation, education, peer mentoring, and care coordination within 5 new TBI Centers.
- BRAVO-Vets: Helps veterans in the justice system navigate TBI, mental health disorders, and more.
- Grant Writing 101: For non-profits.
- Legal Administrative Remedies: Discharge upgrades and more.
- Legal Assistance: From C-Vets students (Cumberland School of Law) and Legal Services of AL, covering a broad range of everyday legal issues that veterans and their families can face.
- Small Business Entrepreneurs: An introductory “how-to” for start-ups and existing businesses.
- University of Alabama LIFT Program: One-on-one assistance with tech devices and applications.
- Women Veterans Health Services: Provided by the Birmingham VA Health Care System.