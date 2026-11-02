Vestavia Hills Veterans Benefits and Resource Event

Join the Birmingham VA Health Care System's Outreach team on November 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for a free Veterans Benefits & Resource Event. Lunch is provided at no cost.

The event is presented by the City of Vestavia Hills and the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative. VA and ADVA Benefits Service Officers, VA Healthcare Enrollment Officers, veterans resource providers, and employers will also take part.

Planned workshops: