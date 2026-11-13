Please see the list of Clinics for the closest clinic.

Great American Smokeout -Thursday November 19, 2026, join our teams at these locations to find resources available to start your journey for a smoke free life.

Birmingham VA Medical Center Hours:9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Location: Front Entrance (University Blvd)

Birmingham VA Clinic Hours: 9 AM to 11 AM. Location: Lobby, 1st Floor

Birmingham East VA Clinic Hours: 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.

Huntsville VA Clinic Hours: 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Anniston Clinic Hours: 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Guntersville VA Clinic Hours: 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

In honor of this year's Great American Smokeout, learn how to Quit Like a Pro. Starting your tobacco-free journey can be intimidating, but you don’t have to do it alone.

SmokefreeVET sends free daily motivators, reminders, and tips to help you push past roadblocks. Text VET to 47848. Veterans.smokefree.gov/tools-tips-vet/smokefreevet