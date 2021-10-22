Please join us via Facebook Live on our Facebook page for the new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be held virtually however, members of the community will be able to tour the facility from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. located at 500 Davis Loop Rd. Oxford, Alabama 36201, following COVID-19 guidelines. The new facility will begin seeing patients November 15, 2021.

The 15,000-square-foot leased facility will relocate primary care and mental health services, as well as, add audiology and optometry services. The new location is designed to operate in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic design which will increase staff collaboration, enhance overall Veteran satisfaction, and improve patient outcomes.