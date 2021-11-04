BVAHCS to host blood drive

Come donate blood and save a life!

BVAHCS is hosting a blood drive Friday, November 12, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Birmingham VA Clinic Bloodmobile located at 2415 7th Ave South, and the VA Medical Center 9th Floor Auditorium located at 700 19th Street South.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers initiated this blood drive in efforts to combat the blood supply shortage in Alabama. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment at these links:

Medical Center: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/733065

Bloodmobile/Clinic: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/733066

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening. Please note that donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show I.D. 16-year-olds must have written parental permission to donate blood.