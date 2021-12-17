BVAHCS Virtual Hiring Fair for Nurses

The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a virtual hiring fair for nurses December 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Registered nurses and licensed practical nurses can attend the hiring event via Zoom by clicking the link below:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78267933864?pwd=dnN3bit1Y05Ea1pkb3NWOHRac2VUQT09

Meeting ID: 782 6793 3864, Passcode: sjMFK7.

The VA application for registered nurses can be accessed at:

http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf



The VA application for other health care professions can be accessed at:

https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf

Applicants can submit an application anytime to LaQuita Tanksley at LaQuita.Tanksley@va.gov. For more information, please contact 205-933-8101, Ext. 338660.