Virtual Caregiver Resource Fair & S.A.V.E Training
- When
-
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST
- Where
-
700 19th Street South
Birmingham , AL
Virtual Caregiver Resource Fair is an opportunity to provide Caregivers with information about resources available within the VA and Community to help support Caregivers of Veterans.
S.A.V.E. Training is designed to increase awareness of risk factors and warning signs of someone in crisis or at danger for suicide.
November 30, 2021
12pm-1:30pm
Teams Virtual Platform: Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only): 205-235-3524 Conference ID: 915 050 480#
Questions? Contact Karen Juliano at 205-306-5358