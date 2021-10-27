 Skip to Content

Virtual Caregiver Resource Fair & S.A.V.E Training

Caregiver Support

When
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST
Where

700 19th Street South

Birmingham , AL

 

Virtual Caregiver Resource Fair is an opportunity to provide Caregivers with information about resources available within the VA and Community to help support Caregivers of Veterans.

S.A.V.E. Training  is designed to increase awareness of risk factors and warning signs of someone in crisis or at danger for suicide.

November 30, 2021 

12pm-1:30pm

Teams Virtual Platform:   Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only):   205-235-3524   Conference ID: 915 050 480#

Questions? Contact Karen Juliano at 205-306-5358

