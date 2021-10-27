Virtual Caregiver Resource Fair & S.A.V.E Training

Virtual Caregiver Resource Fair is an opportunity to provide Caregivers with information about resources available within the VA and Community to help support Caregivers of Veterans.

S.A.V.E. Training is designed to increase awareness of risk factors and warning signs of someone in crisis or at danger for suicide.

November 30, 2021

12pm-1:30pm

Teams Virtual Platform: Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only): 205-235-3524 Conference ID: 915 050 480#

Questions? Contact Karen Juliano at 205-306-5358