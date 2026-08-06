The Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) is committed to providing quality care to all Veterans. Excellent care has no boundaries. We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services. Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.