Veteran Care Coordinators
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) is committed to providing quality care to all Veterans. Excellent care has no boundaries. We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services. Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.
We are committed to making sensitive and high-quality health care accessible. Our employees are prepared to provide personalized, patient-centered care in a safe, affirming, and welcoming environment.
Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Program
Every VA facility has a local Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) who can connect you with services and help you navigate specialized resources.
Gabrielle Metz
Clinical Social Worker
VA Birmingham health care
Phone:
Email: gabrielle.metz@va.gov