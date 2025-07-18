Birmingham VA Mobile Medical Unit

This MMU, built on a robust NEW F550 base truck, is specially customized to meet the diverse needs of Veterans, particularly those with limited access to traditional health care services. • Two Exam Rooms • Modern Connectivity Solutions • Telehealth Capability The unit is fitted with a Point of Care (POC) testing analyzer, facilitating onsite testing for Covid, FLU A, and B. The vehicle is wheelchair accessible, offer storage space for medical equipment, a generator, a medical freezer, and a lab section. Provide improved mental health and social work services to Veterans.