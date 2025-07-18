Skip to Content

Birmingham VA Mobile Medical Unit

This MMU, built on a robust NEW F550 base truck, is specially customized to meet the diverse needs of Veterans, particularly those with limited access to traditional health care services. • Two Exam Rooms • Modern Connectivity Solutions • Telehealth Capability The unit is fitted with a Point of Care (POC) testing analyzer, facilitating onsite testing for Covid, FLU A, and B. The vehicle is wheelchair accessible, offer storage space for medical equipment, a generator, a medical freezer, and a lab section. Provide improved mental health and social work services to Veterans.

Location and contact information

Address

700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233-1927

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

