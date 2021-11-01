News Releases
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot UpdateNovember 01, 2021
On October 21, 2021 the CDC identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA is now able to provide booster shots at sites offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permit.
Birmingham VA Health Care System to host virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for new Anniston-Oxford VA ClinicOctober 25, 2021
The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Birmingham VA Health Care System now offering COVID-19 booster shotsSeptember 29, 2021
The Birmingham VA Health Care System is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization as of Sept. 29, 2021.
Birmingham VA Health Care System Implements New Phone SystemAugust 10, 2021
In support of the VA-wide Telephone Modernization Project, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will begin changes to the current phone system for the medical center and all community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) beginning Tuesday, August 10, 2021.