News Releases

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Update November 01, 2021 On October 21, 2021 the CDC identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA is now able to provide booster shots at sites offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permit.

Birmingham VA Health Care System to host virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic October 25, 2021 The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Birmingham VA Health Care System now offering COVID-19 booster shots September 29, 2021 The Birmingham VA Health Care System is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization as of Sept. 29, 2021.