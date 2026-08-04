Alabama WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

GUNTERSVILLE, AL - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will honor World War II Navy Veteran Harold H. Nelson with a 100th birthday celebration surrounded by family, friends, fellow Veterans, and VA staff.

The event will recognize Nelson’s military service during World War II and celebrate a century of life, service, and contributions to his community.

The birthday celebration is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Guntersville VA Clinic, 100 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville, Alabama. Family, friends, and VA staff will gather to honor Nelson’s century of life and service.

Harold H. Nelson was born on July 17, 1926, in the Rock Springs Community near Albertville, Alabama. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 21, 1944, and served as a Seaman First Class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Cowpens (CVL-25) until June 21, 1946.

During World War II, Nelson participated in historic operations in the Pacific Theater. He served aboard one of the first American aircraft carriers to enter Tokyo Bay following Japan’s surrender and remained in the area during the Allied occupation, including operations supporting the activation of Yokosuka Airfield and the liberation of Allied prisoners of war.

For his service, Nelson received the World War II Victory Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, and the American Campaign Medal.

After returning home, Nelson founded Nelson Tile Company and built a home on the same Rock Springs farm where he was born—a property that has remained in his family since the 1830s. Nearly 80 years after leaving military service, he remains involved in the family business. He and his wife, Bonnie, married in November 1953 and have four children and six grandchildren.

The celebration recognizes not only Nelson’s military service but also his lifelong dedication to family, community, and fellow Americans.

Media interested in attending should reply to this message or call .

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