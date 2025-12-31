Birmingham VA Health Care System Awarded Accreditation from Joint Commission

PRESS RELEASE

December 31, 2025

Birmingham, AL - Birmingham VA Health Care System has earned accreditation from Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based standards setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality patient care through health care accreditation.

This accomplishment formally recognizes Birmingham VA Health Care System’s ongoing commitment to meeting rigorous performance standards and delivering the safest, highest quality care to its patients.

Birmingham VA underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey August 19-22, 2025. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors assessed compliance across many key areas such as leadership, environment of care, national patient safety goals, nursing, medication management, performance improvement, life safety, and provision of care.

“This accreditation underscores our responsibility to uphold the highest standards of patient safety, quality, and accountability,” said Dr. Oladipo “Ladi” Kukoyi, Executive Director/CEO of the Birmingham VA Health Care System. “While we are proud of this achievement, we remain focused on continuous improvement to ensure Veterans receive the exceptional care they have earned.”

Joint Commission surveyors conducted on-site observations and interviews to identify performance strengths and opportunities for continued improvement. With decades of expertise and a data-driven accreditation process, Joint Commission helps ensure healthcare organizations adhere to leading quality and safety practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and commitment to better patient care.

“Joint Commission congratulates the Birmingham VA Health Care System for achieving accreditation by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, Joint Commission. “Through the accreditation process, we worked closely across the system to enable and affirm the highest standards of health care quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate the Birmingham VA’s collaboration throughout this process.”

About the Birmingham VA Health Care System

The Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS), established in 1953, serves Veterans across north and central Alabama through one main medical center located in Birmingham’s historic Southside district and a network of 12 Veterans clinics. Together, these facilities provide comprehensive health care services to more than 93,000 enrolled Veterans across 24 counties, including Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Walker, and Winston.

BVAHCS operates a 107-bed tertiary care teaching hospital and is committed to delivering the highest quality, Veteran-centered care while supporting education, research, and clinical training for future health care professionals.