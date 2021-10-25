Birmingham VA Health Care System to host virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

October 25, 2021

Birmingham , AL — The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the virtual ribbon cutting ceremony will be held via Facebook Live on the BVAHCS Facebook Page. Members of the community will be able to tour the facility from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., following COVID-19 guidelines, located at 500 Davis Loop Rd. Oxford, AL 36201. The new facility will begin seeing patients November 15, 2021.

The 15,000-square-foot leased facility will relocate primary care and mental health services, as well as, add audiology and optometry services. The new leased location is designed to operate in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic design which will increase staff collaboration, enhance overall Veteran satisfaction, and improve patient outcomes.

“We are excited to open the new Anniston-Oxford VA Clinic to better serve our Veterans and their family members in that area,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “We are committed to enhancing Veteran experience and quality of care and this new facility will help us do that.”

