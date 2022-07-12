Birmingham VA ranked #1 in Care Transition, compared to regional health care facilities

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2022

Birmingham , AL — The Birmingham VA Health Care System is ranked #1 in the region for Care Transition out of 37 health care systems, according to Medicare’s latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey report.

While the National VA score average is 50, BVAHCS scored a high 58, putting the organization in the VA top 10% for this category.

The Care Transition is a part of the facility Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP) Inpatient survey data, based on the HCAHPS patient survey report, to measure patients’ perception of care provided when transitioning them out of the hospital setting.

“The Birmingham VA’s ranking for care transition is directly related to our inpatient staff,” said Dr. Cynthia Cleveland, BVAHCS Associate Director of Patient Care Service. “Communication between our providers and patients at discharge often mitigates return visits by the same patient for the same medical issue, ensuring each patient understands expectations and allows patients to be more responsible for managing their health.”

HCAHPS rankings are developed from patient surveys administered through VA’s Survey of Health Care Experience of Patients and the private sector through the HCAHPS survey. The same questions are asked on VA and community hospital surveys to evaluate the patient experience. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updates the HCAHPS Star Ratings each quarter.